Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: Each dog is unique & if it matters that your potential partner had depression
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: Each dog is unique & if it matters that your potential partner had depression

Don’t compare your dog to your previous one - each one is different, like humans are; and why a history of depression isn’t good enough to turn down a marriage proposal!
By Shaheen Bhatt
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Shaheen’s tips on how to give your second dog a caring home

Comparitive studies

I’m on my second pet dog, and we keep comparing his behaviour to my last one. Unfortunately, he’s falling short. I think we’re doing something wrong… right?

—Fayaaz Minwala, Via Instagram

Like us, dogs have their own unique personalities.

No one dog is like the other and expecting your second dog to be just like your first is not fair to him. Or to your first.

Dogs pick up on our energy and your dog probably senses disappointment from you and can’t understand why.

Take the time to get to know your new friend. Over time, you will learn to understand one another and will come to love and appreciate him for the dog he is.

Mum’s the word

My mother doesn’t like the girl we’ve chosen for my marriage because she suffered from depression in the past. Should I be worried too?

—Aarti Shetty, Bengaluru

No.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Music: It’s all about the tradition for Takar Nabam

“I wear pretty little things to bed,” says Kanika Kapoor

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: How to ensure you keep progressing in the gym

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Luxurious, compact and confident

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP