Shaheen Bhatt: My sister’s ex

Should you keep in touch after they have broken up? Does your sister’s consent matter? Our expert has the answers
By Shaheen Bhatt
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:50 AM IST
Our expert on siblings and their exs

Ex factor

My sister and her boyfriend of six years broke up recently. And he was and continues to be a good friend of mine as we all have the same friend circle. I know she’s not in touch with him. Is it cool to continue talking to him?

—Kariena, Mumbai

Context is everything.

If your sister and her boyfriend had a mutual, amicable end to their relationship, your continued friendship with her ex might not be an issue for her.

If, on the other hand, their break-up was a messy one – she might be hurt by your ongoing friendship.

If you’re unsure how she feels, the best thing to do is ask her.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, August 29, 2021

