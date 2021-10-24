Shaheen Bhatt: Put your well-being over others’ displeasure

Prioritise yourself

I’ve recently been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I feel the need for medication and my psychiatrist agrees. But my parents are vehemently against it despite my explaining the science to them. What is my best solution when I need more than just therapy?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

—Tanishka, Delhi

If you’re not a minor, you don’t need your parents’ legal consent for treatment. If you believe you need medication, prioritise your well-being over their displeasure and do what you think is best. If you’re a minor and need consent, take them to a therapy session with you. They will be able to voice their fears in a safe space and you—with your therapist’s guidance—will be able to make your case.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}