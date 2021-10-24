Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Shaheen Bhatt: Put your well-being over others’ displeasure
brunch

Shaheen Bhatt: Put your well-being over others’ displeasure

Especially when it comes to your mental health. That’s the first rule when you are considering therapy
Our expert on why you need to listen to yourself while considering any form help for your mental health
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By Shaheen Bhatt

Prioritise yourself

I’ve recently been diagnosed with depression and anxiety. I feel the need for medication and my psychiatrist agrees. But my parents are vehemently against it despite my explaining the science to them. What is my best solution when I need more than just therapy?

—Tanishka, Delhi

If you’re not a minor, you don’t need your parents’ legal consent for treatment. If you believe you need medication, prioritise your well-being over their displeasure and do what you think is best. If you’re a minor and need consent, take them to a therapy session with you. They will be able to voice their fears in a safe space and you—with your therapist’s guidance—will be able to make your case.

Shaheen Bhatt’s public outing of her own challenges with mental health fuelled discourse about a relatively ignored topic, and made her a role model for young girls to look up to

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP