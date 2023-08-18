Get to know... Jonita Gandhi

Singer, @jonitamusic

Currently, I am: Happy! I’ve just released a live version of Sitara with Divine (aka Vivian Fernandes).

High point in life: The most recent one is performing at the IPL finals.

Low point in life: Losing my grandfather. We were very close. I shared a beautiful relationship with him.

On my playlist: Monalisa by Lojay & Sarz; People by Libianca Fonji; Desperado by Raghav (ft Tesher), and the Let’s Talk About Mental Health podcast by Jeremy Godwin.

Today I’m craving: Maggi noodles.

Next big splurge: Studio equipment.

Last thing I ordered online: A TV remote because I lost mine.

App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t get stuck on the little things. You’re doing better than you think you are. Keep going.

A secret skill I have: I can juggle.

A superpower I wish I had: Something that would let me control my emotions.

My favourite Sunday memory growing up: Enjoying aloo sabji with hots puris made by mom.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting AR Rahman.

My favourite bad habit: Cheetos. They’re so crunchy!

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and write more music earlier in life.

A trait I despise in people: When people do not say what they mean and don’t mean what they say.

I won’t leave the house without: My cell phone, eyeliner, and mascara.

The best thing about fame: Feeling loved.

The worst thing about fame: Being judged.

From HT Brunch, August 19, 2023

