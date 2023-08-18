Get to know... Jonita Gandhi
The singer is weak for Cheetos, strong on juggling and is currently craving the very thing we all do
Singer, @jonitamusic
Currently, I am: Happy! I’ve just released a live version of Sitara with Divine (aka Vivian Fernandes).
High point in life: The most recent one is performing at the IPL finals.
Low point in life: Losing my grandfather. We were very close. I shared a beautiful relationship with him.
On my playlist: Monalisa by Lojay & Sarz; People by Libianca Fonji; Desperado by Raghav (ft Tesher), and the Let’s Talk About Mental Health podcast by Jeremy Godwin.
Today I’m craving: Maggi noodles.
Next big splurge: Studio equipment.
Last thing I ordered online: A TV remote because I lost mine.
App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t get stuck on the little things. You’re doing better than you think you are. Keep going.
A secret skill I have: I can juggle.
A superpower I wish I had: Something that would let me control my emotions.
My favourite Sunday memory growing up: Enjoying aloo sabji with hots puris made by mom.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting AR Rahman.
My favourite bad habit: Cheetos. They’re so crunchy!
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back and write more music earlier in life.
A trait I despise in people: When people do not say what they mean and don’t mean what they say.
I won’t leave the house without: My cell phone, eyeliner, and mascara.
The best thing about fame: Feeling loved.
The worst thing about fame: Being judged.
From HT Brunch, August 19, 2023
