Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Social Media Star of The Week: Chef Megha Kohli
brunch

Social Media Star of The Week: Chef Megha Kohli

For the uniquely useful manual she made for Covid caregivers on her Instagram account, after recovering from Covid, based on her experience
By Karishma Kuenzang
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Chef Megha Kohli, former head chef at Delhi’s Lavaash By Saby, put up a useful post for caregivers of Covid patients with a focus on mental health

When chef Megha Kohli, 31, hit day 13 of being Covid positive, her 91-year-old grandfather tested positive and so did her father. So, she immediately switched from being a patient to a caregiver, based on her own experience.

The first thing to remember is to reduce stress by making the patient feel it’s no big deal, she says. Her family Facetimed her, ensuring she didn’t feel isolated.

Her mother made her favourite dishes though Megha couldn’t taste them, dished up in cheerful crockery. So when it was her turn, Megha made kheer, grilled fish and poached eggs, so the patients looked forward to meals. Planning meals helped the patients too.

“Most caregivers forget that the patient needs to vent. I had a venting schedule from 3 to 4 pm every day, when my mother would stand outside my room and hear me out. Letting it out of my system made me feel lighter,” she says.

Chef Megha says that most caregivers forget that the patient needs to vent. I had a venting schedule from 3 to 4 pm every day

She also counted down to being Covid-free. “It gave me something to look forward to,” says Megha.

Megha avoided social media, which was full of plasma donation requests and crematorium pictures, inducing anxiety and tears. “I broke down and my brother forced me to watch Hera Pheri. I was banned from everything but comedies.” So were her grandfather and father in their turn.

But the most crucial thing a Covid caregiver can do is insist on patient isolation. “At times, my brother had to explain that if he too fell sick, there wouldn’t be anyone to count on in case of an emergency. Logic over emotions, always,” says Megha. 

She also stayed away from toxic positivity. “I got put off by social media posts about boredom. Those people were lucky to be bored and not dealing with Covid. People celebrating cocktail day when 80 per cent of the population was hurting was absurd,” she adds.

Who should be the next HT Brunch Social Media Star Of The Week? Nominate using the hashtag #BrunchSocialMediaStarOTW or email htbrunch@hindustantimes.com

Follow @kkuenzang on Twitter and Instagram

From HT Brunch, June 20, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

'Mission Impossible': Harsh Goenka shares clip of monkeys climbing down building

Ram Kapoor shares hilarious clip of pet doggo’s demands

Father’s Day 2021: Sand artist creates heartwarming sculpture as a tribute

Father's Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar's video about a ‘special place’ goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP