Social Media Star of The Week: Sakshi & Sonam Sindwani

“I send a lot more messages than she ever does and she ignores them. So, I send more messages to annoy her,” giggles Sonam Sindwani, 55, the mother of content creator Sakshi Sindwani, 25.

Sakshi’s ‘WhatsApp Messages from Mom’ Instagram Reels has gone viral. Not only are the messages funny, but they are real. “Our WhatsApp chats are legendary,” admits Sakshi. “But I do have to ignore her messages because she sends 15 texts at a time!”

“And when she doesn’t answer, I smile. If I don’t annoy her, who will?” laughs Sonam.

The daily bread

Sakshi admits she forgets to eat and hydrate during shoots. So, every third text from her mother is about food. “I’m scared she’ll order in,” justifies Sonam.

Technology is also frequently a part of Sonam’s texts to Sakshi. “Apple ID password de do, Gmail kaise log in hoga, Facebook nahi log in ho raha – it’s hilarious how parents use tech compared to us!” giggles Sakshi.

Sakshi’s ‘WhatsApp Messages from Mom’Reels on went viral due to its humour and relatability

Now Sonam is upping her game. She’s already done videos with Sakshi during the lockdown and these days she’s spotting trends on Insta and is inspired by dance videos.

The “aankhen kharab ho jaayengi” fight

Ironically, given that Sonam is a serial texter, she’s pretty strict with Sakshi over phone time. “Don’t lie down and look at your phone or else your eyesight will go bad,” is an order that Sakshi hears every day.

But that doesn’t mean Sakshi gets a break from her mom. “I have a ‘do not disturb’ period after dinner and that’s when Mumma comes into the room and says typical random mom things,” Sakshi says. “I just want to speak to her, na,” interjects Sonam.

“Most people don’t share this kind of bond with their parents,” notes Sakshi.

“She’ll always be a kid to me,” says Sonam.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

