brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Back to basics

Diabetic and think weight-training is off limits? Not if you get your basics right and are careful of your diet
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
You don’t have to give up on working out if you’re diabetic, says Sohrab Khushrushahi

Never too late

I’m 35 and have been diagnosed as a diabetic. Can I still start weight-training even though I’ve never trained before?

—Junaid, Via email

There’s absolutely no reason why you can’t start weight training, and you should, but let’s make sure you’ve got your basics right first. Start working on your basics and move up from there – there are certain foundational movements you should have in your armoury. For example, squats, push-ups, skips, lunges and sit-ups. And while you’re at it, make sure you keep an eye on what you eat every day. You get these two aspects sorted and you are golden!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

