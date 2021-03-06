Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Be a badminton baddie

Do you know your wrist pain could be associated to how much you use your phone? You can still play badminton with some simple rotations, though
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Hurt your wrist playing badminton? Here’s a simple solution

Luv hurts

My wrist and thumb hurt due to badminton. Help!

—Deepak S, Noida

I think we need to make you a better badminton player – kidding! Maybe use your phone a little less - will help with the thumb not hurting when you play! Jokes apart, make sure you warm up your wrists before you start - something as simple as wrist rotations work great and are super simple to do. Next time, prep before you start playing. It’s half your battle won!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, March 7, 2021

