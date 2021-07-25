Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Beyond Zumba

It’s more about using dance as a form of expression rather than a means for losing weight loss, our expert suggests
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Focus on your love for dancing, Sohrab says

Dance it out

I’ve just joined an online Zumba class, but it’s just not working for me. What other dance forms that aren’t too difficult to learn can help me lose weight?

—Shilpa V, Via email

Dance to have fun and just move your body. Use dance as a form of expression rather than a weight loss tool. The thing with weight loss is that the 23 hours outside your workout matter more than the one hour you train. So, make sure you’re eating, sleeping and hydrating well to complement the work you do with the dancing.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 25, 2021

