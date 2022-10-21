Sohrab Khushrushahi: Challenge yourself

Challenge accepted!

Q What are the exercise challenges I should actually participate in? There are so many trending every now and then.

—William, via email

There are some things I would look into before taking up a challenge:

1. Is it done by someone who knows what they are doing? If so, what is their training experience?

2. Find out the track record/success rate of the challenge.

3. Ask yourself: Does the challenge meet your desired goals?

4. Speak to fitness coaches to really understand what the challenge is.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, October 22, 2022

