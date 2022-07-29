Sohrab Khushrushahi: Home workouts made easy

Workout from home

Given my hectic schedule, I am planning to buy equipment—a treadmill etc—which will help me stay fit as I have permanent WFH now. What should I opt for if I want to invest in just one thing?

—Anisha, via email

I’d say go invest in a bunch of DBs or resistance bands, instead. Pick weights based on your level. A treadmill is expensive and takes up a lot of space. Your spouse or parents may not be too pleased with the investment, so be smart about it. I also think it’s important to work on your strength rather than focus all your energy on cardio work. You can get that done by stepping out for a walk anyway.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 30, 2022

