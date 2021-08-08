Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Muscle talk
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Muscle talk

Is it still cool to be pumped up? Or should you just do what you love and work towards a body you aspire for?
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Our expert on if you should strive for muscles or not

Muscle up?

Is it still cool for a guy to be muscular? How much is too much?

—Cyrus, Via email

I wouldn’t really look at it as cool. Plus, cool or not is a personal choice. Is it good for a guy to have muscles? In my opinion, yes. Again, too much or not is your call as an individual. Don’t worry too much about public perception and do what you want. If you like it, it’s cool enough. Don’t build muscle to impress anyone but yourself.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021

