Sohrab Khushrushahi: Muscle talk

Muscle up?

Is it still cool for a guy to be muscular? How much is too much?

—Cyrus, Via email

I wouldn’t really look at it as cool. Plus, cool or not is a personal choice. Is it good for a guy to have muscles? In my opinion, yes. Again, too much or not is your call as an individual. Don’t worry too much about public perception and do what you want. If you like it, it’s cool enough. Don’t build muscle to impress anyone but yourself.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, August 8, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch