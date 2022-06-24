Sohrab Khushrushahi: No loss

Muscle magic

How can I make sure that I am not losing muscle as I train?

—Zayne, Via Instagram

Make sure you strength train regularly and eat a well balanced meal always. A lot of people today focus on high intensity pieces and while they have a place in your training schedule, they shouldn’t really dominate it. Strength training is important for both men and women and make sure you’re eating adequate protein through the day.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, June 25, 2022

