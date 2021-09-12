Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: On leg workouts and perfect posture
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: On leg workouts and perfect posture

The star fitness strainer, popularly called @SohFit, on training after injury and improving your stance
By HT Brunch Team
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Sohrab Khushrushahi

Leg work

I don’t focus on leg workouts as I twisted my ankle six years ago and I feel it still pains at times. How can I overcome this?

—Shikhar V, Via email

Having been through a couple of ligament tears on my ankle, what I can say is you have to take your rehab seriously. Ignoring your leg day isn’t the answer though. You need to, in fact, work your legs, not necessarily with weights, to get better. Focus on doing unilateral (one leg at a time) work like split squats, single leg calf raises and deadlifts to improve balance, strength and stability. Consult a physiotherapist.

Posture perfect

I’m 6’2’’ and I slouch. Are there exercises I can do to help improve my posture?

—Akhil T, Via Instagram

Excercises will help your posture, but not drastically. Focus on doing more pull work (back-related exercises) instead of push (chest work), and be conscious of the way you sit and walk. There is no magic pill or exercise when it comes to improving posture, it’s just bad habits formed over time that need to be changed slowly every day.

RELATED STORIES

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ask Shaheen Bhatt Anything: On therapy vs family and infidelity vs discretion

In bed with singer and actor Saba Azad: I’d swipe right for a chef!

Confessions from the life of a Burlesque Dancer

Food in Italy: Same As India, But Different
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP