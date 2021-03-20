Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Remember to warm up
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Remember to warm up

Cycling before going for a jog is the best solution. Or do three sets of 15 reps of glute bridges. But never forget to warm up
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
A warm up is more crucial thank a workout, says Sohrab

Warm regards

What’s the best way to warm up before I go for a run, some bicycling?

—Anjan Varshnei, Via email

First, good on you that you’re thinking warm ups. Most people don’t and regret it later. Before any exercise, it’s important to get the right muscles firing. So before a run some bicycling, warm up your glutes, quads and hamstrings. My favourite way to do this - get some glute bridges in, say 3 sets of 15 reps followed by some single leg raises (similar set and rep count).

You should be good to go.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

