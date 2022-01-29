Sohrab Khushrushahi: Return to the gym
Back to the gym
What are the Covid safety protocols I should follow while going back to my gym?
—Anish C, Via email
Make sure you book your own workout slot, if your gym does that, and take your hand sanitiser and hand towel with you. Keeping those hands clean through your workout session would be a great start. Your gym will be ensuring safety measures are taken as well, so you should be okay.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch