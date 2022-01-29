Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Return to the gym
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Return to the gym

What are some of the safety precautions you can take as you get your workout regime back on track as gyms gear to reopen?
Tips to keep in mind as you start going to the gym
Published on Jan 29, 2022 11:13 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Back to the gym

What are the Covid safety protocols I should follow while going back to my gym?

—Anish C, Via email

Make sure you book your own workout slot, if your gym does that, and take your hand sanitiser and hand towel with you. Keeping those hands clean through your workout session would be a great start. Your gym will be ensuring safety measures are taken as well, so you should be okay.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, January 30, 2022

