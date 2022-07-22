Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Social anxiety at the gym?
Sohrab Khushrushahi: Social anxiety at the gym?

Here’s how you can follow your workout regime in a public space without getting too conscious about it
How to not be conscious and focus on your workout
How to not be conscious and focus on your workout
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:21 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Not a social outing

I face severe social anxiety when I head to the gym?

—Mansi, via email

I totally understand the social anxiety part and wish it wasn’t the case. Stop comparing yourself and your journey to someone else in the gym, to begin with. Everyone is a beginner at some stage in their life and that’s what you need to accept. Get your basics right—get a good coach to help you structure your workouts so that you focus on the right things and not wasting time in the gym. I used to suffer from similar social anxiety when I first went to a gym, I just plugged in my ear phones and went about doing my business. It helped.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 23, 2022

