Sohrab Khushrushahi: Sweet ache

Sweet moot

I have a terrible case of sweet tooth which sometimes outweighs the work I’ve done in the gym. How can I up my gymming game?

—SM, Mumbai

The one thing you need to understand is that you can’t make up for eating sweets by beating yourself up harder in the gym. That’s just sending your brain the wrong message. You’re saying eating is bad and I will punish myself with workouts. That never really works. You should focus on upping your nutrition game rather than your gymming one.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, May 23, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch