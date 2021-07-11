Sohrab Khushrushahi: Tale of recovery
Tailbone tales
I recently broke my tailbone. What exercises can I do and what should I avoid?
—Nitin S, Via email
Ouch! How did you manage that? Avoid any sort of impact work and definitely don’t sit for long hours. That’s the only positive out of the injury — sitting for long hours isn’t the best thing for you anyway. Speak to a physio and understand what you can do, but I’d think anything where you’re standing straight or lying down without too much jumping should be good to start with.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021
