Sohrab Khushrushahi: Tale of recovery

Tailbone tales

I recently broke my tailbone. What exercises can I do and what should I avoid?

—Nitin S, Via email

Ouch! How did you manage that? Avoid any sort of impact work and definitely don’t sit for long hours. That’s the only positive out of the injury — sitting for long hours isn’t the best thing for you anyway. Speak to a physio and understand what you can do, but I’d think anything where you’re standing straight or lying down without too much jumping should be good to start with.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, July 11, 2021

