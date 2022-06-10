Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: The ideal scenario
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: The ideal scenario

Are you looking for an appropriate amount of weight loss you could sketch into your fitness goals? Here’s why you should look at more than just the figures
Is there a healthy amount of weight you can lose every month?
Published on Jun 10, 2022 07:59 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Just a number

What is the ideal healthy average amount of weight one should aim to lose per week or month?

—Rohit, Via Instagram

I would like to say there is no such thing as an ideal weight. Your focus should be on getting fitter and enjoying yourself in the process, rather than looking at that scale every week or month. The scale doesn’t tell you how fit you’ve become. Your weight is only a number and your fitness is so much more.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, June 11, 2022

