Sohrab Khushrushahi: Time to adjust

If you’re waiting for swimming pools to open up before you can start your swimming workout sessions, it’s time to switch over to some other activity you can do
By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 08:28 AM IST
If you’re a swimmer, running or cycling should work for you too, recommends Sohrab

To new beginnings!

I’m someone whose workout primarily comprised swimming but I haven’t had access to the pool for more than a year now. How can I make up for the lost time and what exercises do you recommend?

—Cynthia, Via Instagram

Fact of the matter is you can’t really make up for lost time. You can make the most of what you have now, though. Don’t beat yourself up about what’s happened because you really can’t change it and don’t be so afraid to try something new. If there’s one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that we need to constantly adapt. So make a plan: Start with running or cycling since you seem to like cardio and build up slowly. Try your hand at any other sport you like if that helps you move but the point I’m trying to make is: start moving.  

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

