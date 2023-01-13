Sohrab Khushrushahi: Time to refocus
Published on Jan 13, 2023 09:20 PM IST
Bicep talk
Q Is only working out my biceps going to look too odd?
—Harman, Mumbai
I’m not so worried about it looking odd. Just working your arms won’t really help you from a day-to-day standpoint and it won’t really help burn those calories either. I’d rather you focus on training the entire body and reap the benefits of that than focus on one muscle group.
@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars
From HT Brunch, January 14, 2023
