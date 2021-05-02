Sohrab Khushrushahi: Weight what?

No weight watching

My weight on the scale keeps on fluctuating even though my diet and home workout routine remains unchanged. What do I do to balance it out?

—Ruhi C, Delhi

The first thing to do is: stop checking your weight. When did weight become a measure to judge how fit or unfit you are? The thing with fitness, and life in general is to be consistent. If you are consistent, you’ll see results. Stop dieting and eat good, clean food and you’ll be better off. Diet puts this fear of food in our heads and that isn’t going to help. Tweak your workout routine occasionally to make it interesting and keep going. At the end of the day, hard work pays!

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021

