Sohrab Khushrushahi: Work out with your pooch

What are some of the options if you want your furry best friend to accompany you during your daily workout?
Working out with your pooch
Published on Mar 19, 2022 08:39 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Workout buddy

What are the best exercises I can do that involve my dog? He’s an indie rescue with loads of energy.

—Kainaz, via email

You’re up for a challenge with the dog but they’re the best, aren’t they? Go for a run or cycle with him, he will really enjoy it. A run on the beach would be ideal if you can make it happen. He will outlast you though, so leave that pride at home. Have fun.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022

