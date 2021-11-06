Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out during your periods
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out during your periods

Are there certain exercises you should avoid during that time of the month? Or any that may help you with your cramps?
Our expert on if you need to tweak your workout regime when you’re on your periods
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:36 PM IST
By Sohrab Khushrushahi

Period crunch

What easy exercises would you recommend for women when they are menstruating to ease the cramping?

—Aneesha C, Via Instagram

I know women who have no trouble whatsoever doing their regular workout and others who just can’t. I’d say, always keep it simple, and make sure to move if possible. So, maybe a walk or jog and some mobility work. Avoid any sort of abdominal or high-impact workouts because that could get painful and difficult.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT Brunch Cover Story: Grin and Bear it!

7

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy 'first Diwali' in their ‘first home together’

Ami Patel: How to ensure your feet are stench-free, and how to take care of your leather products

Humour by Rehana Munir: Meet me under the bridge
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP