Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out with injured wrists
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out with injured wrists

If you’ve somehow managed to injure your wrists, the first step is to get proper rehab before you get back to exercising
Let your injuries heal before you start doing push=ups
Published on Nov 20, 2021 08:24 PM IST
BySohrab Khushrushahi

Wrist worry

I fractured both my wrists three months ago. Can I get back to training now? What should I avoid?

—Sohail, Via Instagram

First thing I’m going to ask is if you’ve gone through a proper rehab program. That’s absolutely essential when you’re recovering from an injury, so please speak to a physiotherapist before you return to training. When you start, make sure you go easy with push-ups and any other work where you’ll be flexing or extending your wrists. Follow a proper wrist mobility programme before you start training for the day.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP