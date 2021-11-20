Sohrab Khushrushahi: Working out with injured wrists

Wrist worry

I fractured both my wrists three months ago. Can I get back to training now? What should I avoid?

—Sohail, Via Instagram

First thing I’m going to ask is if you’ve gone through a proper rehab program. That’s absolutely essential when you’re recovering from an injury, so please speak to a physiotherapist before you return to training. When you start, make sure you go easy with push-ups and any other work where you’ll be flexing or extending your wrists. Follow a proper wrist mobility programme before you start training for the day.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, November 21, 2021

