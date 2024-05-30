 Spectator by Seema Goswami: In it for the long haul - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Spectator by Seema Goswami: In it for the long haul

BySeema Goswami
May 30, 2024 10:51 PM IST

Travelling gets better as you grow older. But less pressure and more funds bring with them aching bones and low energy. Here’s how to cope

One of the ironies of life is that when you are young you never have enough money to travel far and wide, even though that is when you have the energy to make the most of your forays away from home. In most cases, it is only when you are middle-aged that you finally have the disposable income to set out to see the world. But by then, your energy levels have depleted somewhat, your back aches, your knees creak, and exhaustion hits you faster than it ever did in your youth.

Don’t hesitate to use reward points and get an upgrade, especially on long sectors. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
When planning your travel itinerary, leave room for relaxation too. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Always pack a medicine kit with basic tablets and first-aid. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Spectator by Seema Goswami: In it for the long haul
