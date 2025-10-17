Spectator by Seema Goswami: Keep it light and bright

In the modern world, that old custom of ‘just dropping by’ without calling ahead has become a thing of the past. With just one exception: the run-up to Diwali. That’s when people (friends, family members, professional contacts, neighbours, etc.) think nothing of popping by unannounced, with a box of mithai/Diwali present/goodies hamper in hand. There was a time when this used to leave me frazzled. One, because the house was not looking at its pristine best. Two, because I did not have enough snacks in the kitchen or drinks in the fridge. And three, because I was often caught out in my pjs (my go-to uniform for a Diwali spring clean). Make your drawing room look festive with fairy lights around your walls and book shelves. (ADOBE STOCK)

Well, I’ve learnt my lessons the hard way. And over the years, I have perfected my Diwali entertainment routine so that I don’t panic every time the bell rings during this period. So, here are some pointers to make your Diwali hostessing as low-key and high-impact as possible:

· One easy way of making your drawing room look festive is to string some fairy lights around your walls, book shelves and along the ceiling. Then, with the flip of a switch you can turn your entertainment space into a fairyland of sorts, without having to bother with scented candles, diyas and the like. And if you want the sofa and cushions looking pristine when visitors drop in, just banish your family from this area during this period. No muss no fuss.

Offer your guests specific options, such as red wine or white, so you can keep drinks within reach. (ADOBE STOCK)

· Fixing everyone a drink according to their choice can often get quite bothersome – especially when every single person has a different drink order. So, rather than offer my guests carte blanche, I give them specific options: red wine or white; gin or vodka; single malt or blend. It helps to keep the liquor and mixers within easy reach with a fully loaded ice box. That way, you can serve everything up from the comfort of your couch.

· Snacks need to be equally fuss-free. This is the one time of the year when there is a glut of dry fruit and sweets in the house. So just bung some of the stuff into bowls and let them take up permanent residence on the table and restock as needed. If you want to serve warm snacks in addition, then you can’t go wrong with frying some frozen aloo tikkis or popping some in the microwave or the oven and slathering some masala on it. Minimal effort; maximum taste.

· Yes, I get it, nobody wants to spend all day in fancy clothes. And yet, you want to look presentable for your guests. My way around this is to wear a comfortable kurta-pyjama set; and to keep a dressy dupatta/stole within reach for the moment the bell goes. Another way of achieving high-octane glamour with low-key effort is to keep your clothing simple but dress it up with statement earrings. Don’t forget to spritz on some perfume. Nothing says you’re ready for the festivities more than the sweet scent of jasmine, rose or even musk. Happy Diwali to you all!

From HT Brunch, October 18, 2025

