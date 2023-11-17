Spectator by Seema Goswami: Reduce, reuse, rewind

One of my favourite things to do when I am travelling abroad is to go grocery shopping in the local markets and supermarkets. Nothing tells you as much about a place as finding out what the locals like to eat, drink and buy (and as a bonus, you get to sample the wares once you get back home). Air travel used to be a special treat; everyone largely used trains to get around both for work and play. (Adobe stock) {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}} {{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of late, however, I noticed that I got disapproving looks when I asked for a plastic bag to pack my purchases in. Nearly everyone else was carrying a cloth or jute tote bag to take their stuff away and here I was, asking for more plastic to pollute the planet. I longed to explain that I have my eco-friendly totes tucked away safely at home (where I use them all the time) but I am on holiday, for God’s sake, so cut me a break. But instead of doing that I have now taken to packing a little thela in my suitcase for all such exigencies.