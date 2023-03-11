Spectator by Seema Goswami: The simple knot

Last week, I attended a wedding reception held to celebrate the marriage of a friend’s daughter. Nothing unusual about that, you might say. And you would be right. But also completely wrong.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was a wedding reception like no other I have attended in recent times. For starters, the person standing at the entrance to greet the guests was none other than the mother of the bride, ready with a quick hug and a few warm words, with nary a party planner in sight. The reception itself was held on the lawns of an old-style Delhi bungalow, with a profusion of tuberose and other aromatic local blooms scenting the air while acoustic music played softly in the background. There wasn’t an accursed orchid in sight, and thankfully, no DJ to play blaring music that would make conversation impossible.

But even more impressive than this restraint was the guest list. Unlike other Delhi weddings I have attended over the years, this was not a Shakti pradarshan or show of strength. That is to say, the guests were not just important celebrities who had been invited to add gloss to the proceedings. Yes, there were some rich, famous and powerful people, but each one of them was a personal friend of the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And it was that single fact that changed the whole complexion of the evening. Every guest was happy to be there to bear witness and celebrate the newlyweds. The bride mingled cheerily with the guests instead of being stuck on a stage. The guests all knew one another and chatted happily, while scoffing the food (specially curated by a friend of the family). And because there was an optimum number of guests there were no long queues at the buffet, there were enough tables to sit down and have a civilized meal, and the bar was never overcrowded.

When it was time to leave, I was astonished to discover the bride’s mom now stationed at the exit, bidding goodbye to every guest and thanking them for having made the effort to come. I can’t remember the last time I went to a Delhi wedding and experienced this level of personal warmth from the hostess (and the host).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and American singer Nick Jonas had Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies, and hosted multiple receptions in Delhi and Mumbai in 2018. (@PRIYANKCHOPRA)

The whole experience made me nostalgic for the family-style weddings that I would attend in my youth. In those days, there were no event managers involved in the planning and execution; instead, friends and family would pitch in to throw a party for the ages. The people who were invited were all friends and family, who were genuinely happy to be there. The food would be plentiful and delicious, but there weren’t a dozen different cuisines showing off at the buffet table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And it was always the hosts who were mingling and making sure that everyone was well-fed and well-watered and having a good time. That’s what made the whole experience so special; the feeling that you were part of a family event, and that your presence made a difference.

It was that same feeling that I experienced last week in Delhi, and it immediately transported me back to those simpler times when weddings were family affairs rather than just another opportunity to show off. Is it too much to wish that those days would come back, I thought to myself, as I drove back home. And then, admitted to myself with a sigh, it probably is.

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch