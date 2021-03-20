Sponsored: With love, from Middle East

The world has always had a strong fascination with the Middle East — its rich culture, charming people, historical monuments and specially the food which has been on the rise in the global market, as it brings a palette of flavours to the table. Rich in flavour, soft spices, and aromatic sweetness that transports you back to the bazaar and coffee houses of Lawerence of Arabia.

Hyatt Regency Delhi has always had a reputation for bringing great cuisines to the city, many of its restaurants are now engrained as part of its brand identity. With a strong heritage, Hyatt Regency Delhi introduces Syrah, inspired by the former Iranian capital, Shiraz, to Delhi. The phenomenal duo Chef Mohamed Hussein Ibrahim Kasem and Chef Abdelkarim Kurdi bring with them years of culinary experience. Syrah seeks to present a spectrum of food inspired by Levant region in Eastern Mediterranean, specifically designed to ensure that our guests are spoilt for choice. Levantine cuisine is the traditional cuisine of the Levant, known in Arabic a Bilad al-Sham and Mashriq and encompasses the dishes and traditions from Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Palestine and Jordon, it extends North into the southern Turkey and includes the areas around Adana, Gaziantep and Vilayet Aleppo.

The menu features refreshing salads, inviting grills and expansive mezze platters, reviving social dining which allows guests to capture the atmosphere of the space with great food at its centre. All these dishes call on the magic of fresh herbs and spices, many kinds of nuts, including pine, pistachio, almond and sesame, as well as beans and pulses, and plenty of squeezes of lemon, whose presence in Levantine cuisine is required as much as sunlight. Herbs such as mint, parsley, and cilantro all leave their distinctive signatures.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Julian Ayers, General Manager Hyatt Regency Delhi Said,” Hyatt Re-gency Delhi, has a long history of serving great food, we expect Syrah to follow in that tradition. To ensure authenticity we are sourcing both our Chefs and our ingredients directly from the bazaars of the Near East.”

Keeping the changing lifestyles and dietary choices in mind, the menu has been constructed to cater to a wide range of guests and their needs. Healthy salads have become a key part of the food affair, and a wide array of vegetarian and vegan options dominate a section of the menu. A growing audience that takes health into consideration, a carb-free menu has become a part of the food philosophy at Syrah. Chickpeas, tahini, feta, halloumi, aubergine, peppers, zucchini, olives, pomegranates, mint, lemon and yoghurt – all these are among the Levant’s staple ingredients, and perfect for vegetarians and vegan’s intent on an evening’s feasting, scooped up in strips of warm pita bread.

Cooking sessions with the head chefs and an expert dietician have become a staple part of the restaurant’s calendar. Novel introductions like vegan bowls, with a great mix of cooking techniques and ingredients, help to strike the perfect balance between health and providing an exceptional experi-ence for the palate.

The restaurant has been designed by Dubai-based interior designer Michelle Evans. The space’s beguiling interiors set the perfect tone for a casual yet impeccably chic dining space. The welcoming blue interiors are synonymous with the vivid streets of the Middle East, and the spice wall brings the essence of the bustling spice bazaars to life. The whole aesthetic comes together to carve one story that becomes a part of every element. A wood panel wall forms the backdrop for the abundance of natural light that illuminates the space. An exceptional colour-changing roof adds a dramatic element to the restaurant, creating an unparalleled ambience. The design allows guests to witness the craft that goes into preparing the delicious meals and is the perfect place for hosting a master class with our talented chefs.

Opening hours: Wednesday to Saturday and Sunday brunch

Dinner: 1900 to 23:30 hours

