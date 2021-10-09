Sunday Debate: Who makes the better Spider-Man?

“Stan Lee had someone like Tom in mind when he created Spider-Man”

By Akash Singh

Akash reckons that Tobey’s movies have not aged well because they were written by people who are not into the comics

I was 11 years old when I watched the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie and read the comics through high school. So, when I compare Tom Holland’s portrayal of Spider-Man aka Peter Parker to Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s, Tom’s the only one who actually looks and reacts like a 15-year-old suddenly getting powers. Peter Parker isn’t sure what’s the right thing to do and what isn’t, and Tom Holland’s version shows that he does make mistakes but seeks guidance.

Tobey is too serious, whereas Peter Parker is a funny, nerdy, geeky guy who gains confidence when he becomes Spider-Man. Tobey ’s movies have not aged well because they were written by people who are not into the comics.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man was an improvement, but Andrew is too pretty, lanky and cool to play Peter Parker.

For both Tobey and Andrew, Spider-Man was just another role. Tom Holland is actually a nerd who reads the comics. Maybe that’s why he embodies the character best.

But to end all arguments, even the creator of the comic, Stan Lee, said that when he created Spider-Man, he had someone like Tom Holland in mind.

Akash Singh, 30, is software engineer who flies between Dublin and Delhi-NCR and is deeply into the comic world.

“Tobey gets the soul of the character, quirks, quips and luck!”

By Shashanka Chitrakar

According to Shashanka, Tom Holland’s suits have too much Iron Man technology which takes away from Peter’s own genius

Peter Parker is a socially awkward nerd in high school. But this changes when he gets his powers and uses them to show off until his inaction leads to the death of his beloved Uncle Ben. “With great power must also come great responsibility,” Uncle Ben had told him and this becomes Peter’s MO.

The first Tobey Maguire movie, which I watched when I was 12, does a good job of establishing this. Tobey’s Spider-Man is the definitive one. The soul of the character along with all his quirks, quips and infernal Parker luck is all there.

What’s missing? He isn’t the right age and doesn’t build his own web shooter—minor details that don’t take away from the character.

Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man gets those minor details right, but he is just too cocky.

Tom Holland’s performance is great. But his version ignores Uncle Ben’s existence and replaces that with Peter having to live up to Iron Man’s legacy. His suits have too much Iron Man technology which takes away from Peter’s own genius. He isn’t socially awkward and his wise cracks are mediocre, too.

Shashanka Chitrakar, 31, is a brand consultant and photographer, comic book nerd from Kathmandu, Nepal, who pretends to be a theoretical physicist.

From HT Brunch, October 10, 2021

