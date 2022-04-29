Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Master of them all

For Jaguar-Land Rover it doesn’t get bigger than this. Literally! Let’s first talk about size. The all-new Range Rover is a very big SUV, much bigger than the previous model in every dimension. But it’s not just size—a new Range Rover is also big news for two reasons. Firstly, it’s the Tata-owned, British brand’s most expensive, luxurious and technologically advanced car, with everything thrown into it. Secondly, a new Range Rover comes along every decade or so, and that means the latest model not only has to leapfrog all the competitors that came in between, but also future-proof itself for the next decade.

But, looking at the new Range Rover, you wouldn’t think it revolutionary or futuristic. And that’s the point: continuity with an uninterrupted visual link to past Range Rovers is part of its enduring legacy. And to that end, the designers have done an outstanding job.

The interior of the fifth-gen Range Rover boasts more features & a more modern design

Design delights

It’s a much smoother, cleaner design with flush door handles and fewer cuts and creases. The new LED headlights have exquisite detailing and the unique rear tail lights look like black strips surrounding the split tailgate; they stay hidden until lit.

The new cabin can rival the best luxury sedans, but what could trip it up is the high step-up into the cabin. Even by selecting ‘Access Mode,’ which lowers the car, getting in and out isn’t as easy as in a sedan. This could make for inelegant entries and exits for elderly folks or women in sarees.

Once you haul yourself inside, you’ll be gobsmacked by the layers of quality material that surround you. There is genuinely not an average bit in sight; everything you touch is simply top-class.

WIth one-touch, it simultaneously moves the passenger seat forward, drops the footrest, raises the leg cushion and reclines the backrest

Feature forward

For the ultimate luxury, the four-seater Range Rover SV is the one to go for. It comes with 24-way power adjustment, including a one-touch operation that simultaneously moves the front passenger seat forward (if it’s unoccupied), drops the footrest, raises the leg cushion and, of course, reclines the backrest for maximum comfort. And, if that’s not enough to indulge you, there is a massage function and seat cooling, too.

The long-wheelbase models also come with a three-row, seven-seat option, which is a first for the flagship Range Rover. The third row has generous knee and head room but the high floor means you sit in a knees-up position—by Range Rover standards, third row comfort is pretty compromised.

The driving position is what sets the car apart from other SUVs. You get a balcony view from the incredibly comfy, elevated seats and outside visibility is fantastic. The dashboard is classy and functional and the 13.1-inch screen houses an improved version of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, the largest yet on a Range Rover. There are features galore, more than you know what to do with, especially on the top-spec SV models.

The dashboard is classy and functional and the 13.1-inch screen houses an improved version of the Pivi Pro infotainment system

Spoilt for choice

A wide range of engines can be found under the Range Rover’s hood but the India-bound models will be limited to the 400hp, 3-litre P400 petrol and a 300hp, 3-litre D300 diesel. The 3-litre petrol is refined and strong so, if outright performance is what you are looking for, this is the best option. But the D300 diesel impressed me most. It’s as quiet as the petrol, which says a lot about its refinement, and is actually much nicer to drive because of its higher torque.

Okay, it’s no sports car, but for a car that is decidedly overweight (despite the company’s efforts to shed kilos) the Range Rover is amazingly nimble; this agility can be attributed to the new rear wheel steering. The ride quality is sublime and can genuinely rival the best luxury cars in the world, snuffing out any bad roads with a wonderfully pillowy ride.

With a starting price of ₹2.38 crore for the standard wheel base model rising to an eye-watering ₹4 crore for the SV, the new Range Rover, due in July, will cost significantly more than all its German rivals. Is it worth such a premium? Quite honestly, there’s nothing quite like the new Range Rover. It’s more of a lifestyle experience than just a car.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, April 30, 2022

