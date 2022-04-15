Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: The last hurrah

It was one of those days that I knew would be hard to beat for a long, long time. Glorious weather, twisty roads snaking through the beautiful Italian countryside, and a shocking blue Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster with the roof tucked away, all to myself.

Exposed to the elements, the bellowing V12 engine inches behind my ears, an empty road in front of me, and a clear sky above my head was a visceral driving experience, the likes of which only a Lamborghini can deliver. And this is not just any Lamborghini.

The ultimate Ultimae

For over a decade the Aventador has been the ultimate Lamborghini, and the Ultimae (Latin for ‘final’ or ‘last’) is the ultimate Aventador, the most extreme version yet. True to its name, the Ultimae is not just the latest derivative of the monstrous Aventador but the final one, that marks the end of an 11-year run of this iconic supercar. The Ultimae is also the end of an era of pure combustion engines as future Lamborghinis will all move to some form of electrification. It’s also the last in a line of V12 powered supercars with a rich history and pedigree that started with the fabled Lamborghini Miura in 1966, one of the greatest sports cars of all time, followed by the Countach in 1974, a supercar that looked like it had come from outer space.

The Aventador, too, has earned its place in the pantheon of supercar greats by resolutely sticking to the old-world values of its predecessors.No supercar looks as fast or intimidating just standing still as the angry-looking Aventador. This very wide and long wedge-shaped supercar is more stunning than beautiful and drops jaws like nothing else on the roads, even in Italy where it’s a common sight. The Ultimae is not intended for the race circuit, so doesn’t come with big wings or other aero aids. Instead, it gets an active spoiler which lifts at speed to help high speed stability.

The vehicle isn’t easy to handle and requires a solid amount of attention

Speed king

And high speed is what the Ultimae is all about. It will accelerate from 0-100kph in 2.8 seconds, thunder past the 200kph mark in no more than 8.7 seconds and given the road and space, it will hit a top speed of 355kph. Propelled by the long-standing 6.5 litre, V12 engine upgraded to produce 780hp in this latest iteration, the Ultimae has the bragging rights of being the fastest and most powerful road-going Lamborghini yet.

The centrepiece of the Ultimae is that magnificent V12 engine, not just because of the record power it produces but because of what it represents—a bygone age of engines unsullied by turbos and hybridisation. This charismatic V12 relies on cubic capacity to produce its humongous power and has an old-school charm few modern engines can match. The instant throttle response, the spine-tingling sound and the way it revs embodies natural aspiration at its best.

On these twisty roads, the Ultimae is exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure. Even the most ordinary drive is a big event, one that needs your 100 per cent attention. Press the long travel throttle pedal and the Ultimae catapults forward. It’s scarily quick, ricocheting from one corner to the other on these narrow roads. The sound is absolutely epic, the V12 howling ecstatically all the way to 8,700 rpm.

Challenge accepted

The Aventador is not an easy car to handle and on these tight roads with lumpy tarmac, it was quite a handful. The handling has improved and the Ultimae benefits from the latest chassis tweaks, but you still need to treat this car with huge respect. Once you come to terms with Aventador’s dynamics and find your own limit (always keep a huge margin), you’ll revel in how eager and engaging the Ultimae is.

It’s when you’re going slow or stuck in traffic that you expose the weak points. The gearbox is clunky and jerky, rear visibility is poor, and keeping an eye on those wide haunches down narrow streets can be quite harrowing. The dated infotainment system which looks like it’s plucked from an old Audi also betrays the Ultimae’s lineage. But it’s a lineage customers hanker for.

No surprise then that the limited run of 600 Ultimaes are all sold out. These rich few (including a customer in India) have put their money down, knowing it’s their last chance to own an exciting and exhilarating slice of a glorious past.

From HT Brunch, April 16, 2022

