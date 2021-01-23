IND USA
Tahira Kashyap: Braving video calls and paying attention to loved ones

Not opting for video calls could be a sign of low self-love; and why would should love those who want you around
By Tahira Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap talks about why self-love is crucial and why you shouldn’t run away from those who crave your love

Self-love

I’ve always hated video calls. Could it be because I’m extremely conscious about how I look?

—Anamika, Via Instagram

It could be. And I am sure you would be experiencing the repercussions of not loving yourself in other spheres of your life, not willing to come on video calls being an evident one. I know it’s tough and can completely relate to it, but it’s not an impossible task to appreciate your own self. Please work towards having positive thoughts towards your own self. Your relationship with yourself is long to last forever, let’s start building a harmonious one.

In demand

My mother, now 75, craves attention by feigning ill health, and it disrupts my life. I am the only child. What can I do?

—DL, Via email

Enjoy the feeling of being wanted. She craves love. It’s an emotion that makes us human. Don’t run away from it. I bet she felt the same too when you were a kid. Being rewarded and disrupted in equal measures with your kiddy presence. I guess she stuck around, and I feel so should you.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, January 24, 2021

