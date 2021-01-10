Tahira Kashyap: Flying solo

The solo question

I love travel, my husband doesn’t. As a compromise, I’m willing to travel alone (post-Covid of course). How do I tell him?

—Ruhi C, Lucknow

To begin with, going solo isn’t a compromise! You will have more time to explore and do things that you love doing. It’s a liberating experience, if at all.

But I am curious to know that despite being homebound this entire year, he still wouldn’t like to step out the next year when things look up? Now I will know whom to give credit to when the number of positive cases go on a quick decline!

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, January 10, 2021

