Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Tahira Kashyap: Listen first
brunch

Tahira Kashyap: Listen first

Feel antsy in gatherings and end up with verbal diarrhoea? You aren’t the only one. The trick? Listen!
By Tahira Kashyap
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Know your shortcomings to work on them, says Tahira

I hear yea

I’m a successful guy of 30, but I tend to get nervous around people; so I end up talking a lot. How do I appear more dignified?

—PI, Mumbai

The best part here is you know about your shortcoming and that’s half the battle won. The other half, you can win by listening. Work towards being a good listener.

After becoming a poster girl of strength with her fight against cancer, author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s straight-speaking has inspired many

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP