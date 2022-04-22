Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: All you need for your YouTube debut
brunch

Technical Guruji: All you need for your YouTube debut

You don’t need expensive equipment or a complex technology to make the content your own YouTube channel. Here’s where you can start
Budget equipment for making videos
Published on Apr 22, 2022 07:33 PM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Video basics

I want to start my own YouTube channel. What’s the basic budget equipment I should have?

—Aksh B, Via Instagram

Don’t invest too much. Whatever smartphone you have is good enough. Go for one which can record full HD video and you can use it to edit videos, make thumbnails etc. If you have a laptop, that can be added help.

As a simple add-on, get a budget clip-on lapel microphone which will cost you a maximum of 1,000. This will enhance the audio, which is equally important in a video.

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, April 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP