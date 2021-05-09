Technical Guruji: Electric cars?

Charged up!

I think electric cars are the future and are sustainable. Which mid-range electric car I can buy? Also, please share one disadvantage of owning an electric car that the car dealers won’t tell me.

—TVM, Bengaluru

Electric cars are definitely the future. In India, you could go for the Tata Nexon EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Tata Tigor EV or the ZS EV by MG, according to your budget. One practical disadvantage of electric cars today (which is likely to change soon) is that quick recharging is difficult. To recharge from empty to full so that you can cover a long distance is time-consuming. Clarify the charging speed with the dealer. This is essential for long-distance commutes.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

Charged up! I think electric cars are the future and are sustainable. Which mid-range electric car I can buy? Also, please share one disadvantage of owning an electric car that the car dealers won’t tell me. —TVM, Bengaluru Electric cars are definitely the future. In India, you could go for the Tata Nexon EV, the Hyundai Kona Electric, the Tata Tigor EV or the ZS EV by MG, according to your budget. One practical disadvantage of electric cars today (which is likely to change soon) is that quick recharging is difficult. To recharge from empty to full so that you can cover a long distance is time-consuming. Clarify the charging speed with the dealer. This is essential for long-distance commutes. Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular. From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021 Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch