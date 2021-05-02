Technical Guruji: Electronics shortage and smartwatch watch

Focus fall-out

Is the semi-conductor shortage affecting the consumer electronics industry? When do we expect things to get back to normal?

—Simran, via Instagram

It is definitely affecting the current scenario. That is evident with brands pushing their launches because the supply of the components to fulfill requirements is not adequate. There are also electronic goods like televisions, washing machines and refrigerators, which aren’t priority, but need chips to function. Pushing for one electronic item like smartphones is causing a shortage for other items like laptops which, in turn, affects multiple electronics. The current Covid situation is causing this problem and I’m hoping it will be resolved in a couple of years, at max, and won’t stretch beyond that.

The right fit

Realme, Mi or Fitbit — can you give me a cheap yet decent smartwatch brand to purchase, preferably under ₹3k?

—Akshat D, Bengaluru

A good Fitbit will not fall under the ₹3,000 price category so that option is closed. Between RealMe and Mi, it doesn’t really matter which one you pick, as both these brands’ offerings are at par, in terms of specifications or functionalities. Mi Smart Band 6 is round the corner and it looks quite promising. Also, another RealMe upgrade is about to hit the market, and it’s better to wait and watch before you buy one.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 2, 2021

