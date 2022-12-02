Technical Guruji: Gaming essentials

Game on

Q What are the basics I need to make gaming content?

—Satyarth, Delhi

There are two ways to go about it.

If you want to do a live stream, then you need two laptops—one to game on and one to use to stream. If you want to just record yourself and put that out, then one laptop will suffice. But, either way, you have to Invest in a good gaming laptop which you can also use to edit your videos. A standard laptop won’t cut it. Go for flagship brands like HP, Dell etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, December 3, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch