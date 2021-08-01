Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Laptop advice
brunch

Technical Guruji: Laptop advice

Is it better to invest in your old laptop and get it repaired or should you use the opportunity to upgrade the technology?
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
If you’re contemplating getting your laptop repaired, then our expert has some tips for you

Ring out the old

I bought my laptop six months back and the screen has shattered but replacing it would cost `40,000. Would you recommend I repair it or buy a new one?

—Josh K, Mumbai

See, it depends on the cost of your laptop. If it’s a high-end Macbook Pro which costs 2 lakh, then obviously fixing the screen by paying out 40,000 might not be a bad idea. If the laptop in itself was not too expensive and way too old, then you can probably replace it.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, August 1, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This 28-year-old is empowering the specially-abled to earn with dignity

Badshah has a ‘Baawla’ version of Channa Mereya and it is hilarious. Watch

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP