Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: Make the best of online deals
brunch

Technical Guruji: Make the best of online deals

Tips from a tech guru on how to navigate your way through all the sales on online platforms and also make sure you don’t buy something you don’t really need
Our expert on how you can get the best purchases during online sales
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By Gaurav Chaudhary

Deal maker

Can you give me three tips to keep in mind while shopping on the Flipkart or Amazon sales?

—Sharic S, Via Instagram 

I’ll keep this simple:

1. Don’t buy a product you don’t need just because it’s on sale.

2. Sometimes retailers show the MRP, but not the market operating price. For example, when the MRP of a product is 30,000 and it is on sale for 20,000, you may believe you have saved 10,000. But before the sale, the product could already have been selling at 22,000. Don’t go by the numbers.

3. Install plug-ins for different browsers and compare prices on different e-commerce sites for what you want to buy before sale day. Read product reviews.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, November 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HT Brunch Cover Story: Grin and Bear it!

7

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy 'first Diwali' in their ‘first home together’

Ami Patel: How to ensure your feet are stench-free, and how to take care of your leather products

Humour by Rehana Munir: Meet me under the bridge
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP