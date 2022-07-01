Technical Guruji: Of video calls & setting up your living room

Tech for parents

What’s the easiest video calling technology my non tech-savvy parents should opt for to stay in touch?

—Vikram, Via Instagram

A basic WhatsApp call works best. It’s Android, which your parents will already be familiar with—and if not, can be introduced to. It’s easier to get a hang of, and they can switch between video and audio options as well. If you want a better-performing service, then Google Duo is a great option. It’s easy to use—you just have to tap to make or end a call.

Smart living

What useful smart gadgets can I install in the living room of my new place?

—Moksha, Via Instagram

The basics for a new space that’s a living room is to get smart lights, smart speakers and a digital home assistant like Alexa or Google Home. Then, you can also add some motion sensors, security camera and smart furniture options like tables with integrated speakers or refrigerators etc.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, July 2, 2022

