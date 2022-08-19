Technical Guruji: Old-school DSLR

Camera dilemma

I want to invest in a DSLR—a model that gives me a old-school vibe but has all the modern technology. Any suggestions?

—Jeremy, Via Instagram

Something that looks completely vintage will not have the latest technology. But, you can get something that’s still old-school but has the latest technology. The Sony ALPHA 7C is the first one I would recommend. It’s sturdy, technically sound and looks great. The Nikon ZFC, Fujifilm XD54 and Fujifilm XD200 are other cameras you can go for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, August 20, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch