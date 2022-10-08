Technical Guruji: Outdoor lighting

Balcony basics

Q What’s the best way to light up my balcony on a budget?

—Avinash, Delhi

The simplest and easiest way is to use adhesive hooks to hold the lights up. Use the railing and furniture to twirl cheap fairylights around it and set it up in a pattern of your choice. You can also add some ambient lighting using smart bulbs or get/make a papier-mâché lamp and use a hook to hang it from the ceiling. Just make sure it’s far away from any water spillage.

October 8, 2022

