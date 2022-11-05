Technical Guruji: Pet care when you’re away

Pet Tech

Q I need to leave my pet alone at home. What gadgets can I buy to monitor him and feed him?

—Sheena, Delhi

There are plenty of automatic pet feeders available. Just put in the food and it will dispense after certain periods of time that you can regulate, while you are away. Some even come with access via your phone. For entertainment, there are ball throwers or toys which move and emit sounds. Get a camera placed in the space you leave your pet at. Some of them even come with mics for you to be able to speak and listen to your pet.

Gaurav is the world's largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers.

From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022

