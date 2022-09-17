Technical Guruji: Pro choice
Published on Sep 17, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Should you buy the iPhone 13 pro now that it’s a cheaper? And what are your thoughts on the Android and Apple debate?
Price point
I’ve been waiting for iPhone 13 Pro prices to drop. Should I just buy an Android phone that can compare?
—Vansh, Via Instagram
The price for 13 series has decreased after the launch of the iPhone 14. And 13 Pro is great device. Real flagship Android phones like Samsung, One Plus, Vivo or Google Pixel, do compare and you can find something slightly cheaper. Budget options won’t have the same quality.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.
From HT Brunch, September 17, 2022
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch