Technical Guruji: Projector vs TV

Screen Suave

Q What are the pros and cons of getting a projector instead of a TV?

—Anisa, Delhi

I f you are planning to make a home theatre, with proper sound and light treatments, then buying a projector makes sense as it gives you screen size options upwards of 100 inches. But, don’t just replace your living room TV with a projector.The picture quality will not be as good, although a projector may sound cheaper as compared to TV.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, January 21, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch