Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Technical Guruji: PUBG reboot?
brunch

Technical Guruji: PUBG reboot?

Rumour has it that PUBG is going to be allowed in India again. Our expert explains whether it’s true or not
By Gaurav Chaudhary
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Is there something in store for PUBG fans?

Reality check

Is it true that PUBG is coming back soon to India? If yes, has the privacy policy been updated?

—Chaitanya, Bengaluru

PUBG mobile is not coming back to India. Instead, there is a new game from Krafton, the developers of the original PUBG, called Battlegrounds Mobile India. Their privacy policy has been updated and data will be stored in servers located in India and/or Singapore. If the data must move to a third location, security will not be compromised. If you’re under 18, your gaming time is only three hours a day. You need to verify your guardian’s mobile number when you sign up. If your parents feel you’re addicted, they can contact the developer to remove your account data. 

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP