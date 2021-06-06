Technical Guruji: PUBG reboot?

Reality check

Is it true that PUBG is coming back soon to India? If yes, has the privacy policy been updated?

—Chaitanya, Bengaluru

PUBG mobile is not coming back to India. Instead, there is a new game from Krafton, the developers of the original PUBG, called Battlegrounds Mobile India. Their privacy policy has been updated and data will be stored in servers located in India and/or Singapore. If the data must move to a third location, security will not be compromised. If you’re under 18, your gaming time is only three hours a day. You need to verify your guardian’s mobile number when you sign up. If your parents feel you’re addicted, they can contact the developer to remove your account data.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch